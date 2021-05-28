Tarot Mermay XXI: The World

Trending designs to inspire you
I tried to maintain the aesthetic of the classic Rider Waite deck card. What do you think of my interpretation?
Check it out the full illustration on my Instagram:
https://instagram.com/luperka_fantasy