Tarot Mermay XXI: The World

Tarot Mermay XXI: The World cover art editorial illustration print mermay2020 fantasy art digital art characterdesign illustration art digitalart illustration digital illustrator digital painting fantasyart
I tried to maintain the aesthetic of the classic Rider Waite deck card. What do you think of my interpretation?
Check it out the full illustration on my Instagram:
https://instagram.com/luperka_fantasy

