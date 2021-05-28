Mahtab Mashuq

Sips & Slips Logo | Wine and gardening company

Mahtab Mashuq
Mahtab Mashuq
  • Save
Sips & Slips Logo | Wine and gardening company cover art icon typography artwork minimal logo vector flat branding design illustration
Download color palette

This is Bar and a Gardening company, interesting choices of fields, totally different from each other, but a wine glass really looks great with some leaves.
Guessing they really do work out together after all!

Mahtab Mashuq
Mahtab Mashuq

More by Mahtab Mashuq

View profile
    • Like