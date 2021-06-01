Pyper, Inc.

Florida Holocaust Museum To Life 2021 Invitations

Florida Holocaust Museum To Life 2021 Invitations envelope typography identity design brand identity invitation design invitation card invitation set rsvp branding holocaust invitation invitations print design print
The Florida Holocaust Museum raised over half a million dollars during their annual To Life Benefit Event! Although the event was hosted virtually this year—it wasn’t all digital. We were honored to design custom invitations, RSVP cards, and envelopes to maintain the personal experience of receiving a special invite to an exclusive event.

