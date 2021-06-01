Florida Holocaust Museum To Life 2021 Invitations

Trending designs to inspire you
The Florida Holocaust Museum raised over half a million dollars during their annual To Life Benefit Event! Although the event was hosted virtually this year—it wasn’t all digital. We were honored to design custom invitations, RSVP cards, and envelopes to maintain the personal experience of receiving a special invite to an exclusive event.
