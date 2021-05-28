Ангелина Кондратьева

Pre-Vaccination App

Pre-Vaccination App app clean uiuxdesign covid-19 vaccination medical app app design ios app design
Hello, everyone! 🦁

Happy to share with you my new shot — online survey for patients before vaccination 💊

There are 3 screens on the shots:

🖖 1) Welcome screen
📖 2) Survey questions to bring the full history of the patient
📄 3) An option, where patients can scan the passport

