Pre-Vaccination App

Hello, everyone! 🦁
Happy to share with you my new shot — online survey for patients before vaccination 💊
There are 3 screens on the shots:
🖖 1) Welcome screen
📖 2) Survey questions to bring the full history of the patient
📄 3) An option, where patients can scan the passport