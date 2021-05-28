Attempt at a Face

This is my first attempt at drawing a face, applying the initial lessons in Andrew Loomis’ book, “Drawing the Head and Hands.” I'm only through the first few sections on drawing men's heads, so I do think this particular sketch turned out looking a bit too masculine. It’s far from perfect, but I’m starting to get a better sense of setting up the face. The concept for this piece was provided by artist RF._.studio at pexels.com.