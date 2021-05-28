Attempt at a Face

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is my first attempt at drawing a face, applying the initial lessons in Andrew Loomis’ book, “Drawing the Head and Hands.” I'm only through the first few sections on drawing men's heads, so I do think this particular sketch turned out looking a bit too masculine. It’s far from perfect, but I’m starting to get a better sense of setting up the face. The concept for this piece was provided by artist RF._.studio at pexels.com.