We're super excited to start sharing more video content. The Focus Lab YouTube channel will now be featuring past partner interviews, covering behind-the-scenes conversations about our projects. We will also be interviewing industry leaders on topics specific to brand, like our most recent video with David Placek from Lexicon, a world-renowned naming agency and close Focus Lab partner.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I2j1U5auw_g

P.S. Huge props to Focus Lab alumni Will Kesling for his magic touch on our new video intro, brand motion, and brand sound.

