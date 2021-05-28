Clinton Kilgore

Male Persona UX Design

mango orange orange gradient gradient abstract design abstraction abstract neumorph neumorphic design neumorphism ui neumorphism neumorphic empathy ux design uxdesign ux ui uxui ux persona montserrat
I created a persona for a UX project I'm working on evaluating the Indianapolis Zoo. Heavily inspired by Ofer Ariel's persona design here!: https://dribbble.com/shots/4864252-Woman-User-Persona-UX

