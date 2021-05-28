PAINT KISS over the CUP BOTTOM ~ Easy acrylic pour FLOWER painti

In this fluid art tutorial I will show you how to do easy acrylic pour flower painting with paint kiss over cup bottom technique.

Colours:

- Arties colours indigo

- Windsor & Newton cadmium yellow

- Windsor & Newton cadmium orange

- Windsor & Newton cadmium red

- Pebeo cobalt violet

- Pebeo iridescent green blue

- Arties colours prussian blue

- Amsterdam cyan blue

