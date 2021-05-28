Merritt Horan Capurro

SO MANY SUNS

SO MANY SUNS
Taking an extracted motif from my Bunch of Sunshine Freebie Sticker page- I tossed them and did various scales to create this tossed print that is able to be used for any occasion.

