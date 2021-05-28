My Calendly refresh

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Calendly updated their logo recently - using an augmented version of Gilroy for their wordmark and a logo that kind of looks like a toilet.
I attempted my own redesign using their bold new brand color and a secondary that isn't pure cyan.
I focused on the strong forms on their previous logo but thickened lines and adjusted proportions. I made sure to leave enough space between characters in the wordmark since their redesign seemed really tight and hard to read.
The result is something that is admittedly more iterative than the sudden shift Calendly has decided to take, but I think it works well.