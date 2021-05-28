Erin Cassidy

Photography Logo Kit

Erin Cassidy
Erin Cassidy
  • Save
Photography Logo Kit photography logo photoshop template adobe illustrator canva template premade logo logo template simple logo minimal logo design branding
Download color palette

Design vibes: fun, casual, modern, authentic, real

Logo bundle with 10 fully customizable templates for Canva, Illustrator, and Photoshop. Simply open your file of choice and easily update the copy, fonts, and colors to make the designs your own.

See more here: https://crmrkt.com/4Jb7rw

Erin Cassidy
Erin Cassidy

More by Erin Cassidy

View profile
    • Like