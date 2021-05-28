Imani Davis

Dailyui 010 - Share Button

Imani Davis
Imani Davis
  • Save
Dailyui 010 - Share Button layout design visual designer fashion design fashion brand ecommerce shop ecommerce app internship visual design user experience uiux ux uxdesign 010 dailyui dailyuichallenge
Download color palette

Day 10 of the daily ui challenge.
For this one, I played around with shape and color blocking.
Press L if you like it!

Imani Davis
Imani Davis

More by Imani Davis

View profile
    • Like