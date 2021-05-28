Erin Cassidy

Food Blog Logo Kit

Erin Cassidy
Erin Cassidy
  • Save
Food Blog Logo Kit blog logo food logo food blog adobe illustrator canva template canva premade logo logo template simple logo minimal logo design branding
Download color palette

Minimal and modern logo bundle with 15 customizable templates for Canva and Illustrator.

Perfect for food bloggers or creative business owners in health, wellness, coaching, beauty, or fitness.

See more here: https://crmrkt.com/OKVawa

Erin Cassidy
Erin Cassidy

More by Erin Cassidy

View profile
    • Like