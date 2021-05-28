Photography logo template design for the class BrandCrush.

BrandCrush was a class taught by myself and brand strategist Tiffany Han. All of Tiffany's brilliant branding strategy. All of my design guidance and know-how. Together we led creative business owners through the branding and design process.

I designed several logo templates and color palettes for students to pick from then led them step-by-step through the web design process on Squarespace. This was one of my favorite logo templates from this round.

See more here!

Photo by Tory Putnam