Erin Cassidy

Photography Logo Template

Erin Cassidy
Erin Cassidy
  • Save
Photography Logo Template adobe illustrator premade logo logo template simple logo logo design minimal branding
Download color palette

Photography logo template design for the class BrandCrush.

BrandCrush was a class taught by myself and brand strategist Tiffany Han. All of Tiffany's brilliant branding strategy. All of my design guidance and know-how. Together we led creative business owners through the branding and design process.

I designed several logo templates and color palettes for students to pick from then led them step-by-step through the web design process on Squarespace. This was one of my favorite logo templates from this round.

See more here!

Photo by Tory Putnam

Erin Cassidy
Erin Cassidy

More by Erin Cassidy

View profile
    • Like