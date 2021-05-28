Anindita Erina

Vintage business card for branding

Anindita Erina
Anindita Erina
  • Save
Vintage business card for branding retro typography vintage vintage wildlife logo logo branding
Download color palette

One of my very first project on vintage logo design. Just an example how it would look on business cards.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Anindita Erina
Anindita Erina

More by Anindita Erina

View profile
    • Like