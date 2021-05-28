Nagib Al Sadik

Plant Shop App UI Design Concept

Nagib Al Sadik
Nagib Al Sadik
  • Save
Plant Shop App UI Design Concept shop website mobile app design mobile application shop app design mobile app ui design mobile app ui app design user interface design ui ux ui design ui plant shop design plant shop app design
Download color palette

Working with Adobe XD on this one.
Thanks for checking out my shot!

Behance - https://www.behance.net/uiuxnagib
My Youtube Channel - https://www.youtube.com/c/UIUXDesignStudio/

Nagib Al Sadik
Nagib Al Sadik

More by Nagib Al Sadik

View profile
    • Like