Lights Alley

Lights Alley clipstudiopaint artwork digital illustration design drawing
I loved some pictures I found about night alleys, plus I got inspired by an illustrator I saw few time ago, and i wanted to dig in this kind of visual concept.
It took me around 13-14 hours to complete, it was really fun, and it was pretty challenging, but I think it's worth it (:

Posted on May 28, 2021
