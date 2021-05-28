Food Blog Branding

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Morrison Please is a blog dedicated to fresh, seasonal food that’s bursting with flavor.
When the writer of Morrison Please came to me about starting a blog dedicated to her love of food, I was beyond excited. From our initial talks, it became clear that what she needed was a logo design that felt unique — but also a design that was clean and simple, something that let her recipes and food photography be the stars of the show.
See more here!