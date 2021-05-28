Erin Cassidy

Food Blog Branding

food logo design blog logo food blogger food blog simple logo minimal logo design branding
Morrison Please is a blog dedicated to fresh, seasonal food that’s bursting with flavor.

When the writer of Morrison Please came to me about starting a blog dedicated to her love of food, I was beyond excited. From our initial talks, it became clear that what she needed was a logo design that felt unique — but also a design that was clean and simple, something that let her recipes and food photography be the stars of the show.

