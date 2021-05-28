Simon Birky Hartmann

#collageretreat 157. 05/09/2021.

Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Hire Me
  • Save
#collageretreat 157. 05/09/2021. surreal weird textured illustration digital illustration digital collage collage collage art collage retreat
Download color palette

I want you to play along. Visit http://collageretreat.wtf for instructions, and resources to get you started.

Don't forget to check out the full piece by clicking on the thumbnail, or by looking at the attachment.

4521272b99345b35ee153784e81d95ff
Rebound of
#collageretreat 156. 05/08/2021.
By Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Simon Birky Hartmann
Designer, blogger, photographer, husband. USA/FR. He/Him.
Hire Me

More by Simon Birky Hartmann

View profile
    • Like