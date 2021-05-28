iOS 15 Location Concept

The new camera and microphone indicators introduced in iOS 14 have quickly become an important symbol to Apple's mission and promise of privacy for the consumers of their products. Within the last year I have realized that it would be really useful to apply this same treatment to location services as well.

First of all, reworking the existing location indicator into a compact form frees up valuable real estate in iPhone's ears.

The other obvious benefit would be to know exactly which apps or services are tracking your location while it is happening. While this is technically possible now, it can be a race to dig into the settings menus to find the offending app in time.

Are there any other location improvements you would like to see?

There's more to see on Instagram