Alyssa Suarez

Collaborative Drawing App UI Design

Alyssa Suarez
Alyssa Suarez
  • Save
Collaborative Drawing App UI Design figma uxui interaction design drawing app mobile app mobileui productdesign uxdesign ui ux
Download color palette

Project Connect is an art installation that will be projecting drawings at participating hospitals. The goal is to encourage community support for frontline workers using a collaborative drawing app.

Read more about in on:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/118764775/ProjectConnect-App

Alyssa Suarez
Alyssa Suarez

More by Alyssa Suarez

View profile
    • Like