Press Page - UI Design

Press Page - UI Design color palette colorful flat uiux ui dailyui google press kit conference press page press
Hi guys, today I tried to design a press page for the google website.
(100 Days UI Challenge #051)

Feel free to leave a feedback in the comments!
You can also find some of my works here: https://www.behance.net/matteoguerebc3

