Suelynn Parker

the Modern Chai

Suelynn Parker
Suelynn Parker
  • Save
the Modern Chai design branding brand photoshop vector
Download color palette

This was a fun personal project of creating a logo, packaging, and other accessories .I wanted to try a lot of new skills I picked up on photoshop. This was a lot of work but learned so much.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Suelynn Parker
Suelynn Parker

More by Suelynn Parker

View profile
    • Like