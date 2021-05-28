Matteo Marzagalli

Job Listing - UI Design

Matteo Marzagalli
Matteo Marzagalli
  • Save
Job Listing - UI Design app design mobile app work cv curriculum blacknwhite minimal uiux ui dailyui recruit job
Download color palette

Hi guys, today I tried to design an Job listing app.
(100 Days UI Challenge #050)

Feel free to leave a feedback in the comments!
You can also find some of my works here: https://www.behance.net/matteoguerebc3

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Matteo Marzagalli
Matteo Marzagalli

More by Matteo Marzagalli

View profile
    • Like