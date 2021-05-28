Hardik Mittal

Logo Concept & Brand Identity Design

Hardik Mittal
Hardik Mittal
  • Save
Logo Concept & Brand Identity Design logoconcept logotype logoredesign logo adobe illustrator design
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers,
Here's a new K letter logo concept and Brand Identity design.
.
.
For portfolio you can look at:
http://hardikportfolio.bowwe-site.com/
DM here for any work or projects discussion:
https://www.instagram.com/luovavision/

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Hardik Mittal
Hardik Mittal

More by Hardik Mittal

View profile
    • Like