Smartphone Mockup

Smartphone Mockup
Digital Scene Mockup for presenting your designs. Download and Enjoy. Made in Adobe Photoshop by a professional.

1 Highly Detailed PSD Files
6000 x 4000 - (300 DPI) Resolution
Place your design quickly via Smart Object
Change the color device and scene
All devices and items can be moved around creating their own unique scenes :)

