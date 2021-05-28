Abstract Logo Design

Hot Air Ballon IS AN ABSTRACT. The title goes: Feel the Freedom. This logo is inspired by the real-life Hot Air Ballon. Is not it fun to travel through Hot Air?

It is free for personal use.

How to download?

Glad you asked. That's easy. You see that Download button. Yes, just click it up,

Color: Gradient.

Font name: Source Serif Variable (free font)

Make yourself comfortable and download the logo. Let me know if you have downloaded and still need the font name. Give it a like at least. That would be helpful.