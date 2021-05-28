Tatiana Bischak

Sultan's Treasure

Sultan's Treasure colorful mystical magic procreate illustration design package label bottle alcohol liquor sultan
On the balcony of his palace, the Sultan only enjoys the finest of liquors- Sultan's Treasure. Enjoy the soft bubbles and swirling spices of this delightful drink. Made in Procreate.

Brand supporting illustration and design.
