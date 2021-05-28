Paul Dunbar

Black Gold

Paul Dunbar
Paul Dunbar
  • Save
Black Gold sleek swiss minimal modern logo texture shapes organic blobs mercury faux 3d illustration branding
Download color palette

An alt version of the previous shape. I like the visual weight of this one and the play on metal by adding static texture.

Work done at Bitovi.

Paul Dunbar
Paul Dunbar
Brand, and Ui designer.

More by Paul Dunbar

View profile
    • Like