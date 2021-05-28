Font Resources

Pretty Boy | Decorative Serif Family

Font Resources
Font Resources
  • Save
Pretty Boy | Decorative Serif Family luxury display font stylish magazine fashion display advertising branding logo lettering typography typeface minimalist unique serif sans serif elegant modern classy fonts
Download color palette

✍️✍️Download Link ✍️
✍️🖋️ Get UNLIMITED Fonts! ✍️🖋️

This font consists of five weights and an ornament and has many alternative options to arrange to get a very beautiful and charming typography art.

Pretty Boy Ornament works great to pair with any fonts too!

This decorative serif family is perfect for all sorts of designs like movie, poster, wedding invitations, and also work great for logo, branding, headers or labels.

Font Resources
Font Resources
Fonts Collection

More by Font Resources

View profile
    • Like