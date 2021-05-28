Luky Erdiand

Notes Apps - IOS

Luky Erdiand
Luky Erdiand
  • Save
Notes Apps - IOS figma webdesign mobile app simple mobile app android ui ios notes
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble,

Noted apps
I hope everyone likes it

But, Thank you for watching.

Please don't forget to hit "L" if you like this shot.

See My Work

Dribbble | Instagram

Business Inquiries
luky.erdiand48@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Luky Erdiand
Luky Erdiand

More by Luky Erdiand

View profile
    • Like