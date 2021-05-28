Veronica Kolesnik

Vintage Car Rental Landing Page

Vintage Car Rental Landing Page web vintage uxui landing page design webdesign
Landing Page design for a car rental company
Working with project, I tried to make customers feel this vintage atmosphere, using vintage photos and textures.
Hope you enjoy it :)

Posted on May 28, 2021
