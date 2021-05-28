Sweet Release - LoveLace

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I can finally announce that I've been working closely with Jennifer Cooke & Huzur. To create art for a brand new sublabel under the wing of @hexagonhq & Don Diablo called @lovelacerecordings. A platform for female artists where the focus is fully on them, a platform to grow and learn from each other. 🥰
I'm so thankful for the opportunity and thanks so much for the trust. Can't wait for this amazing cooperation! 🎉
First and new single called "Sweet Release" out now. ⚡🖤