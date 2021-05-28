Sweet Release - LoveLace

I can finally announce that I've been working closely with Jennifer Cooke & Huzur. To create art for a brand new sublabel under the wing of @hexagonhq & Don Diablo called @lovelacerecordings. A platform for female artists where the focus is fully on them, a platform to grow and learn from each other. 🥰

I'm so thankful for the opportunity and thanks so much for the trust. Can't wait for this amazing cooperation! 🎉

First and new single called "Sweet Release" out now. ⚡🖤