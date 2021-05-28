Ryan Jeon
Soup Series: Green Gazpacho

Soup Series: Green Gazpacho poster design design connected illustraion ipad sign poster green gazpacho
Created by Nelson Leung(https://dribbble.com/nalsss)

At Connected, some of our meeting rooms are named after soups! Here's the sign design for Green Gazpacho, designed by Nelson. Stay tuned for more in the meeting room soup series.

Posted on May 28, 2021
