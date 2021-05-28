Carlos Pineda

Fintech company - 3D illustration

Carlos Pineda
Carlos Pineda
  • Save
Fintech company - 3D illustration rainbow money bank kid train toy character card app ecommerce online business stylized ui design low poly 3d art illustration blender 3d
Download color palette

3D illustration that I made for transfer and money saving app.

Made in Blender 2.9 🧡

Feel free to contact me

🔵 fb.com/luxustudio
🎨 instagram.com/luxustudio3d
📧 info@luxustudio.com

Carlos Pineda
Carlos Pineda

More by Carlos Pineda

View profile
    • Like