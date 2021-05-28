Envoy scheduling

Envoy is rolling out a lot of cool new products that are helping people get back to the office safely, efficiently and most important, joyfully! One of the most important things to people is to be able to schedule their in-office time with their friends. Envoy launched a scheduling feature that allows you to do just that! This image was drawn up to help tell that story and featured on our blog as well as email comms. Illustration style by created by Lisa Engler, creative concept by Jonathan Ball, Meaghan Hendricks, and myself.