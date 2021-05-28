Farhan Afid Riad

E learning Agency Landing Page

Farhan Afid Riad
Farhan Afid Riad
  • Save
E learning Agency Landing Page agency e learning ui ux uidesign education landing page ui landingpage
Download color palette

Hello Guys. Here is an idea about the e-Learning agency Website. Hope you all enjoy this.

For full / better view (behance) :
https://www.behance.net/gallery/114670745/E-learning-Agency-Landing-Page
Any Feedback is Welcome!

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Farhan Afid Riad
Farhan Afid Riad

More by Farhan Afid Riad

View profile
    • Like