Raja Manzar Abbas

Pick & Shake Milkshake Pouch Packaging

Raja Manzar Abbas
Raja Manzar Abbas
  • Save
Pick & Shake Milkshake Pouch Packaging icon logos logo illustration illustrator art minimalist packaging packaging design packaging milkshakes milk product pouch packaging pouch design milkshake
Download color palette

Design contest won by me at freelancer.com https://www.freelancer.com/contest/Design-a-pouch-milkshake-1938301 It is a Qatari Milkshake Brand. Need your feedback on this design THANK YOU

Raja Manzar Abbas
Raja Manzar Abbas

More by Raja Manzar Abbas

View profile
    • Like