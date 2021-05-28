Anna Hamill

Sewing Heart Card Illustration

Anna Hamill
Anna Hamill
  • Save
Sewing Heart Card Illustration greeting card card design sewing design illustration
Download color palette

A sewing theme greeting card design with hand drawn illustrations set in a heart shape.

View all tags
Posted on May 28, 2021
Anna Hamill
Anna Hamill

More by Anna Hamill

View profile
    • Like