Janie Marshall

amazon logo retro challenge

design minimal retro typography branding logo
I was inspired by designs from the 1970s. I wanted to use the curved typography of the 70s to form the "Amazon" river flowing goods to its customers. I kept the original logo arrow concept but modified it slightly. I replaced the smile curve with retro colored rectangles symbolizing the packages we have all learned to see and recognized as an Amazon delivery.

Rebound of
Redesign a famous logo in a retro or vintage style.
By Dribbble
Posted on May 28, 2021
