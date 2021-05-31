Awards Certificates | InteriorLAB™

I had the opportunity and pleasure to team up with two talented friends @MartinEhrlich and Creative Nights to build an amazing web experience for an Architecture firm in London.

InteriorLab design, build, fit and furnish beautiful spaces with care, creativity and ambition. From workspace to residential, from conception to completion, our mission is to perfectly combine form with function, and innovation with inspiration, creating stunning interiors that connect people with their spaces.

Link: https://interiorlab.creative-nights.com

It's also recognized on Awwwards as SOTD | Developer Awards | Mobile Excellence and SOTD on CSS Design Awards & FWA

Hope you liked it.

Cheers,

VICTOR WORK"

Twitter | Website | Behance | Email