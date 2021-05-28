Stop Crimes Against Women

Her tipsy breath must have led them on she thought. Her lit cigarette, did it give her away? Did the smoke from her mouth let them know she was walking down the street or did the blank call seem all too obvious?

Lord knows how long she had been there in that dingy corner that reeked…

Her clothes ragged, her soul torn- she wondered for how much longer does she have to endure this. How long till they have mercy. Could they just not put her out of her misery? Each day a new man came and each day they made her relive her nightmare. They mounted on her as if she was a possession… Was she not human? Did her will not matter? She waited and waited till her soul broke.

Now Broken was her soul. Her enthusiasm to live drained in front of her eyes. The ropes bound her hands but it was her spirit that they pinned. She couldn't help but wonder why was it her who fell prey! Was it some cosmic revenge? She sat there reliving the nightmare; Those claws still piercing through her skin and leaving marks on her soul. Her empty eyes spoke what a thousand words could not.

The raging pandemic and never ending list of deaths were gory enough but amidst of this lays another evil that has plagued our society since times unknown. We as humans need to raise our voices and stand against these crimes. Let us live, let us survive. These crimes have always existed lurking in the dark corners engulfing humanity and eating it alive. Every morning we are alarmingly struck by reality of how horrific these gruesome felonies are. Its high time we realize that these things need to be stopped. Humanity is at stake. Don't let those monsters destroy lives because all lives matter.

Vive la humanity!