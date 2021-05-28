Hayley Jolliffe

Apple Ad Concept

Apple Ad Concept available for hire freelance designer freelance graphic design portfolio figma photoshop macbook pro macbook advertisement advertising apple design apple macintosh
Experimental design inspired by Apple's Macintosh ads from the 80s-90s

Made in Photoshop + Figma

