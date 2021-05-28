ORRANGE STUDIO

Milim Nava T-Shirt Design

ORRANGE STUDIO
ORRANGE STUDIO
  • Save
Milim Nava T-Shirt Design kawaimerch kawaidesign kawaitshirt kawai printondemand milimnavamerch milimnavatshirt tenseishitaraslimedattaken milimnava animemerch vector merch tshirt design merch design merchandise design anime tshirt anime design
Download color palette

Completed client project. Milim Nava t-shirt design. Delivered design files are source file vector ai and eps, 300 dpi max resolution transparent background png image for crystal clear printing output and a jpg mockup. Designed by DesignerSaiyan.

ORRANGE STUDIO
ORRANGE STUDIO

More by ORRANGE STUDIO

View profile
    • Like