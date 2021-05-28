Vosidiy Muslimbek

Books mobile app design

Vosidiy Muslimbek
Vosidiy Muslimbek
  • Save
Books mobile app design product page design mobile app design books app bookshop bookstore uikits uikit books
Download color palette

Sample of book store design from the UI Kit
----
Mobile app UI Kit for e-commerce projects
* 30 screens: colorful and styled components and layers
* 30 screens: monochrome gray (for low-fidelity prototypes)
* Well organized styles and components
* Practical use cases for any shopping mobile apps
* Can be used for Android & iOS apps and PWA web apps
* Compatible with: Sketch & Figma

Demos:
Styled colorful: Sketch cloud https://bit.ly/3bYqoWO
Monochrome: Sketch cloud https://bit.ly/34rhr4o

Download: https://gum.co/mobile-ecommerce-design
-----
Follow: Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin
----
Have project? Let's discuss
Telegram chat | Contacts

Vosidiy Muslimbek
Vosidiy Muslimbek

More by Vosidiy Muslimbek

View profile
    • Like