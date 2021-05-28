Varun Sharda

Payment trust- Let's build it!

Varun Sharda
Varun Sharda
Hire Me
  • Save
Download color palette

Hi guys, I have completed a project which I am extremely proud of. So a glimpse from onboarding screens and the concept of it.

Press "L" if you like it.

Contact: varunsharda03@gmail.com

Varun Sharda
Varun Sharda
UI. UX. VISUAL. INTERACTIONS. GRAPHICS. ILLUSTRATIONS.
Hire Me

More by Varun Sharda

View profile
    • Like