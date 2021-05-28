Elizabeth Sintoni

Recruitment Agency

Elizabeth Sintoni
Elizabeth Sintoni
Hire Me
  • Save
Recruitment Agency saas corporate black recruitment agency animation liquid colourful colorful colors colours branding landing page minimal digital design webdesign web design ux ui website
Recruitment Agency saas corporate black recruitment agency animation liquid colourful colorful colors colours branding landing page minimal digital design webdesign web design ux ui website
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-1.png
  2. Untitled-00.jpg

Let me know in the comment what do you think about this one - Stay tune for more designs

Press "L" to appreciate it

Behance / Linkedin / Instagram

Elizabeth Sintoni
Elizabeth Sintoni
Young Jury @ Awwwards / Have a project? Let's collab! ✨
Hire Me

More by Elizabeth Sintoni

View profile
    • Like