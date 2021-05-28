Iryna Endzevych

Sewing

Iryna Endzevych
Iryna Endzevych
  • Save
Sewing black white outline line art business sewing machine sewing cozy flat design design female character cute character design character cartoon illustration adobe illustrator vector
Download color palette

This time something a little different. A few years ago I already had an image on the topic of sewing, but this time I got the chance to draw in an outline style. It was a true pleasure <3

Iryna Endzevych
Iryna Endzevych

More by Iryna Endzevych

View profile
    • Like