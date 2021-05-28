Bristol Wave Website

Created by the merger of Clipper Seafoods and Blue North Fisheries, Bristol Wave is a commercial fishing company in the Pacific Northwest.

They use a sustainable practice known as “longlining” to catch fish, and while they are essentially a brand-new brand, they are also the largest quota-holder in the world for Alaskan Cod.

We worked with Bristol Wave to design a website that told their story. One that honors their contributions to the industry, celebrates the quality of their product, and forges their future together.

