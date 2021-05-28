Shakil Ali

Assessments Patient Saas App

Shakil Ali
Shakil Ali
Hire Me
  • Save
Assessments Patient Saas App web app ui ux freelancer creative design freelance designer freelance design admin dashboard admin template admin design admin panel health care app saas app webapplication webapp design admin webapp webdesign health care health app healthcare
Assessments Patient Saas App web app ui ux freelancer creative design freelance designer freelance design admin dashboard admin template admin design admin panel health care app saas app webapplication webapp design admin webapp webdesign health care health app healthcare
Assessments Patient Saas App web app ui ux freelancer creative design freelance designer freelance design admin dashboard admin template admin design admin panel health care app saas app webapplication webapp design admin webapp webdesign health care health app healthcare
Download color palette
  1. Patient List - Patient.jpg
  2. Assessments- Patient.jpg
  3. Assessments- Patient.png

work in progress for Rehabilitation Assessments Patient, Saas web app and brandig the product.

Shakil Ali
Shakil Ali
Designing & building human-based digital experiences. ✌️
Hire Me

More by Shakil Ali

View profile
    • Like